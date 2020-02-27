'Thappad': Here's How High A Key Trade Analyst Rated The Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Taapsee Pannu is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has many interesting releases lined up in 2020. The Pink actor, who has films like Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty, is currently gearing up for her next film, Thappad. With the film just a day from its release, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the Taapsee starrer.

Taran Adarsh reviews Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

Giving it a high rating of four stars, Taran Adarsh called the film 'powerful'. He then went on to state that director Anubhav Sinha has made a strong statement yet again and Thappad asks 'uncomfortable' questions. Dishing praise on the Saand Ki Aankh actor he called her 'spectacular' and informed that even her silence speaks volumes. Read his tweet below-

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been exempted from SGST for a period of three months. The report quoted a Commercial Tax Department top official stating that the decision was owing to the film’s subject and message that deals with domestic violence. The tickets are levied 18%, GST-SGST at 9% each, at present.

