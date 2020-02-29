Thappad Box Office: Despite Rave Reviews, Film Struggles On Opening Day; Numbers Here

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu had a slow start at the Box Office. As per Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made a total of Rs. 3.07 crores on Day 1. Tweeting about it, he informed that the film recorded low as far as morning shows are concerned but quickly gained momentum post noon. Adarsh went on to predict that the occupancy should multiply by Day 2 and 3. Read his tweet below-

Thappad struggles on opening day

#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, giving it a high rating of four stars, film analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film 'powerful'. He then went on to state that director Anubhav Sinha has made a strong statement yet again and Thappad asks 'uncomfortable questions'. Dishing praise on the Saand Ki Aankh actor he called her 'spectacular' and informed that even her silence speaks volumes.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been exempted from SGST for a period of three months in Madhya Pradesh. The report quoted a Commercial Tax Department top official stating that the decision was owing to the film’s subject and message that deals with domestic violence. The tickets are levied 18%, GST-SGST at 9% each, at present.

