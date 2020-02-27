Net Worth Of 'Thappad' Director Anubhav Sinha On Eve Of The Film's Release

Anubhav Sinha is one of renowned Indian film director, producer and writer. Known for his stupendous movies like Tum Bin, Dus, Ra. One, Mulk, Article 15 and now Thappad, his movies have received heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. Sinha's multi-starrer Dus was reportedly the eighth highest-grossing film of the year 2005. Only recently, the director is making many headlines as his movie Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, is set to hit the screens on February 28. As per reports, his net worth is revealed.

Anubhav Sinha's net worth

According to several reports, Anubhav Sinha worked for two years in New Delhi as an engineer before he realised his passion for filmmaking. After he moved to Mumbai, he worked as an assistant director to Pankaj Parashar until 1994, before mushrooming as an independent director for a television show. However, he always wanted to be a director, as revealed by him in interviews.

Also Read | Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's pertinent film is a tight slap across patriarchal society

Anubhav Sinha's 2018 movie Mulk and 2019 film Article 15 hit the bullseye at the box office. Mulk reportedly minted an estimated amount of Rs 50 crores and Article 15 amassed Rs 59 crores at the box office. Now that his movie Thappad is creating a lot of buzz, Anubhav Sinha's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 36 to 40 crore.

Also Read | Need both males, female gaze to create rounded characters: 'Thappad' co-writer Mrunmayee

Hailing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Anubhav Sinha's income reportedly saw a rocket rise after the success of Ra. One. The 54-year-old is reportedly touted to be one of the richest film directors in India. Some reports also suggest that Sinha is very fond of cars and has many elite cars as well.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu expresses her desire to work with Hrithik Roshan to Kapil Sharma

Meanwhile, recently, the big news of Anubhav Sinha's next venture broke the internet. As per reports, Anubhav Sinha has decided to unite with his Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana for his next political drama titled Anek. The director-writer in many interviews has revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu are his favourite actors in Bollywood. Check out the trailer of Thappad here:

Also Read | Thappad: Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza are all smiles in this new still; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.