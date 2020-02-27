Thappad: Taapsee Pannu And Dia Mirza Are All Smiles In This New Still; See Pic

Actor Dia Mirza is all set to star alongside Taapsee Pannu in the film, Thappad. And while the film is just a day away from its theatrical release, Dia Mirza shared an emotional post for her co-star Taapsee Pannu. Dia Mirza recently took to Instagram to share a heart-warming post for Tappsee Pannu.

She shared a still from the film, where one can see Taapsee Pannu sitting on a chair, flashing a smile at Dia Mirza who also looking at her with an endearing expression. Taapsee Pannu is seen sporting a white salvar kameez while Dia Mirza is seen wearing a maroon saree with a black blouse. The two actors look simple and elegant in their characters in this new still from Thappad.

Along with the picture, Dia Mirza also wrote a heart-warming letter in the character’s point of view. She wrote telling Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) that their friendship will go on forever. She also went on telling her that when she smiles the entire place is filled with happiness and when she is sad, her heart also feels bad. She further wrote saying that being neighbours, they understand each and everything about the person. And therefore they will also be together. Check out the picture below.

In a recent interview, Dia Mirza complimented Taapsee by calling her a ‘fierce lioness’ she also said that she always admires her work. Talking about the film, Dia Mirza also said that she wishes to depict films that reflect the truth and also bring a change in human life. She also emphasised saying, Thappad is one of them. Thappad is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow on February 28, 2020.

