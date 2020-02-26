Taapsee Pannu's Inspiring Bollywood Journey From 'Chashme Badoor' To 'Thappad'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself ever since she made her debut. She began her Bollywood journey in 2013 with a comedy movie Chashme Badoor alongside Ali Zafar. The film was commercially successful and fared well at the box office. And ever since then, Taapsee has come a long way in the Hindi film industry.

In the year 2015, Taapsee was seen in a fierce role in Neerja Pandey’s Baby. It was after Baby that people started recognising her power to portray serious roles. A year later, she was seen in Pink alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Pink was the turning point in Taapsee Pannu’s Bollywood journey.

Her fierce role in the courtroom drama was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. The major success of the movie paved way for her stardom in Bollywood. After Pink, Taapsee Pannu went on to do another serious role in Naam Shabana. She was again seen essaying the role of a powerful agent in the movie.

Naam Shabana became another commercial success on Taapsee Pannu’s list and put her in a different league altogether. In the same year, Taapsee Pannu surprised everyone by starring in a commercial movie, Judwa 2. The movie fared very well at the box office and the audience also got to see her versatility.

Taapsee Pannu was later seen Soorma which was a biographical movie about a hockey player. With Mulk again she was seen portraying a fierce role. Taapsee Pannu later starred in a romantic film alongside Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Her role in Manmarziyaan was much loved by fans.

After proving her versatility in these movies, Taapsee Pannu aced the thriller genre too. She starred in Badla and Game Over next, and her performance was lauded by everyone. Taapsee nailed both the characters with much ease and confidence. She then went on to give another blockbuster hit Mission Mangal which also starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Taapsee Pannu was then seen in a biographical movie Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar. They were both seen essaying the role of a sharpshooter in the movie. Her role in the movie was highly acclaimed by critics and fans. Taapsee Pannu also won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor-Critic.

What is next in store for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen essaying the role of an independent woman in the movie Thappad. Thappad is an upcoming drama film helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Along with Taapsee Pannu, Thappad stars Pavail Gulati in a prominent role. It is scheduled to release on February 28, 2020.

