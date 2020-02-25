'Thappad': MP government announces tax waiver for Taapsee Pannu's film ahead of release

While the state governments declaring a film tax-free after it receives praises upon release used to be the norm before, now it’s also happening before the film hits the theatres. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were among the ventures to get a tax waiver before its release, and the latest film to join is Thappad.

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer is all set to receive a tax waiver in Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh after the government announced that State Goods and Services Tax won’t be charged on its tickets.

READ: Kumud Mishra Opens Up On His Portrayal Of Taapsee Pannu’s Father In 'Thappad'

As per PTI, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been exempted from SGST for a period of three months. The report quoted a Commercial Tax Department top official stating that the decision was owing to the film’s subject and message that deals with domestic violence. The tickets are levied 18 per cent, GST-SGST at nine per cent each, at present.

READ: Taapsee Pannu On Life After 'Thappad': 'Didn't Get Back To Normalcy For 30 Days'

Thappad is scheduled to release on Friday. The plot of the movie revolves around Taapsee’s character who decides to divorce her husband, played by Pavail Gulati, after he slaps her. The character is seen battling the trivilisation of 'just one slap’ being a ground for divorce.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Dialogue From 'Thappad' That Reminded Her Of Her Mother On Sets

Thappad

Taapsee-Anubhav Sinha are coming together after the critically acclaimed Mulk, while the latter seems to have struck the chord with another hard-hitting venture after Article 15. Director Hansal Mehta claimed he wept after watching Thappad, while the initial reviews have been positive.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Calls Taapsee Pannu A 'çlutter Breaker'; 'Thappad' Actor Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.