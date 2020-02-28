Aspiring Filmmaker Slams Critic For Negative 'Thappad' Review; Read Details

The highly anticipated drama film Thappad released in theatres on Friday and received good reviews from the audience and critics. As the subject matter of the film deals with the very fabric of the patriarchal society that we live in, it had been established through some of the reviews that not all audiences will be able to appreciate the subtle message that is conveyed through the film. Among the critics who reviewed the Anubhav Sinha directorial on Friday, Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter and called the film monotonous and said, "Film condemns domestic violence, but the plot & circumstances displayed are illegitimate & fanciful. Script & Screenplay is banal, fails to entertain the audience, somehow endorse divorce culture. Taapse Act is top notch."

To this, an aspiring filmmaker Vijayeta Kumar responded and pull apart his review by questioning Kadel about it. She demanded an explanation for calling the circumstances in the film "illegitimate & fanciful". Vijayeta also slammed him for expecting entertainment from a film about domestic violence.

What circumstances are "illegitimate and fanciful?" Also, standing up for herself isn't to "somehow endorse divorce culture." LOL! Matlab, inko domestic violence main bhi full entertainment chahiye? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤯😖#Thappad pic.twitter.com/7P1IxHWB5a — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) February 28, 2020

About the film

Anubhav Sinha’s recent movie Thappad has been gripping the hearts of the audience as it released on Friday. It looks at society's perspective on an important social issue like domestic abuse. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, and Ram Kapoor among others. Thappad shows the story of many women in the country who face domestic abuse and also gives them encouragement to stand up for themselves.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu playing an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband. Taapsee's character in the film is a housewife by choice and, according to the director, it was worth exploring to see how a woman of today takes that decision.

