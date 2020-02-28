Ayushmann Khurrana Dishes Praise On Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', Calls It A 'masterclass'

Ayushmann Khurrana dished praise on Taapsee Pannu's Thappad and called it one of the most 'important film of the generation'. The actor attended the special screening of the film and wrote about it on Twitter. He went on to congratulate the entire team and tagged it as a 'masterclass'. Read below-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap praise Thappad

A day before, Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap had praised the film on Twitter. She wrote, “#thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it! @anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the cast.”

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been exempted from SGST for a period of three months. The report quoted a Commercial Tax Department top official stating that the decision was owing to the film’s subject and message that deals with domestic violence. The tickets are levied 18% GST and 9% SGST at present.

