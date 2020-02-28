Thappad Box Office Status - The Drama Starts With A Slow Occupancy In Theatres

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is playing the lead character in Anubhav Sinha’s family drama Thappad. The movie released on February 28, 2020. Here is a look at how the film has fared so far at the Box Office.

Thappad Box Office

The movie hit the big screen on February 28. The movie is off to a slow start. According to an entertainment portal, the gripping drama has managed to register around 10-12 per cent occupancy at the Box Office. This occupancy rate is of the morning shows in India.

The movie is expected to soar high at the box office in the evening followed by the weekend. Looking at the film’s subject and its plot, the movie is mainly targeted at the cities and multiplex audience. For the success of Thappad, all the cities must crowd come out and watch the film to boost the film’s collection

Thappad Reviews

Thappad has been getting positive reviews from film critics as well as audiences. The reviews have said that Taapsee Pannu has played her role with perfection in the gripping movie. Anubhav Sinha has done a fantastic job of making a simple movie with such a strong subject. The supporting cast in the movie is impressive as well.

This is Anubhav Sinha’s second outing with Taapsee Pannu. The actor-director duo has worked in Mulk previously. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the movie also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles.

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Instagram to share a picture. She shared a few lines in the caption that are written by director Anubhav Sinha

