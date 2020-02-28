'Thappad' Movie Review: Twitterati Calls Taapsee Pannu Starrer An 'eye-opener'

Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead along with Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra among others. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, whose previous movies Mulk (2018) and Article 15 (2019) received an amazing response from the audience and critics alike. Read on to know what the audience has to say about Thappad as it hits the silver screens today.

Thappad review

#ThappadReview: #Thappad isn't only a film capriciously exclaiming about marginal abusive behavior at home; it uncovers the long periods of molding that a lady is exposed to by her own family and society that she lives in.

Rating: 🌟🌟🌟 ½@taapsee Shines, @anubhavsinha delivers! pic.twitter.com/T22RJb7hS1 — Cinema Times (@cinemaatimes) February 28, 2020

Thappad Movie Review: Powerful, Extremely Well Written, Superbly directed & Strong Performance#ThappadReview https://t.co/DckXt3xhUH — Arif Khan (@ArifKhan012) February 28, 2020

#Thappad is Powerful & Technically sound with @taapsee delivering performance of a lifetime while @anubhavsinha is technically sound and leaves an impact.

Masses will find hard to connect. #ThappadReview - ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) pic.twitter.com/lfMLQKNiKI — Abhishek V Parihar (@BlogDrive) February 28, 2020

#FinalVerdict: AUDACIOUS

Rating:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#ThappadReview: Produced by @TSeries and @BenarasM, director @anubhavsinha's #Thappad is a thought-provoking film that deserves a prolonged applause. One of the most comprehensive scripts to come out of the #Hindi film industry in 2020! pic.twitter.com/aP9XqAWl2C — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) February 28, 2020

#Thappad - MONOTONUS .Film condemns domestic violence, but the plot & circumstances displayed are illegitimate & fanciful. Script & Screenplay is banal, fails to entertain the audience, somehow endorse divorce culture. Taapse Act is top notch. Rating- ⭐️🌟( 1.5)#ThappadReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 28, 2020

#ThappadReview: Never knew that I did LOVE the film so much, and least of all that I did be emotional at the end of it. The BRILLIANCE of simplicity & yet HARD-HITTING! The #Thappad not from a husband to his wife, but from a film on the society.



SALUTE @AnubhavSinha & @Taapsee! — N J 💜💛 (@Nilzrav) February 27, 2020

#Thappad is legally correct but far away from reality. A slap from either gender is wrong but can nvr be a cause for DIVORCE for something that happened in the heat of a moment

To err is Human,Tapase has done well but direction,screenplay & execution is subpar 2*/5 #ThappadReview pic.twitter.com/rlsY1UcRBy — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 27, 2020

Thappad trailer

Thappad is a story of Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her while they're at a party. The film revolves around the subject of domestic violence and is co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series. Thappad, reportedly has a run time of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

