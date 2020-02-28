The Debate
'Thappad' Movie Review: Twitterati Calls Taapsee Pannu Starrer An 'eye-opener'

Bollywood News

'Thappad' is a drama film starring Taapsee Pannu. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie has hit the theatres, read to know what the audience say about it.

Thappad

Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead along with Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra among others. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, whose previous movies Mulk (2018) and Article 15 (2019) received an amazing response from the audience and critics alike. Read on to know what the audience has to say about Thappad as it hits the silver screens today.

Thappad review

Thappad trailer

Thappad is a story of Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her while they're at a party. The film revolves around the subject of domestic violence and is co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series. Thappad, reportedly has a run time of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

 

 

