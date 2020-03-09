'Thappad': Anubhav Sinha to be honoured by body for 'stupendous success' of Taapsee's film

Anubhav Sinha has made it three in a row. After Mulk and Article 15, the director is once again being hailed for his direction in portraying a social issue. With the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad receiving praises galore, not just from netizens, but also from celebrities on social media, the filmmaker is set to be honoured by the Indian Film and TV Directors’ Association (IFTDA.)

The film body recently announced that they will be felicitating Sinha, calling ‘Thappad’ a ‘stupendous success.’ The felicitation is set to take place in a Masterclass that the IFTDA plans to conduct in Mumbai on March 11.

Here’s the post:

IFTDA will also be felicitating Director @anubhavsinha in the Masterclass for the stupendous success of his film Thappad.

IFTDA Masterclass with Director- @Ashwinyiyer

Moderated by Casting Director & Director - @CastingChhabra

Date-11.03.2020

Timing -2.30 Pm

Location-ISKCON,Juhu pic.twitter.com/bZoXYBdAiM — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) March 9, 2020

Thappad brings to the fore the issue of domestic violence. The plot revolves around Taapsee’s character deciding to divorce her husband played by Pavail Gulati after he slaps her. The story traces how the society reacts to ‘just one slap’ being a ground for divorce.

The film is also performing decently at the box office. After collecting around Rs 22 crore in the first week, the movie enjoyed a good second weekend, by earning around Rs 5 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did well despite clashing with Baaghi 3, the scare over coronavirus and exams going on around the country.

With Holi being celebrated, the film could receive a further boost, Adarsh wrote.

#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 27.84 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Also with Women’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, the film enjoying a ‘housefull’ show in Pune delighted the filmmaker.

