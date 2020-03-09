The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Thappad': Anubhav Sinha To Be Honoured By Body For 'stupendous Success' Of Taapsee's Film

Bollywood News

As Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' enjoyed a good weekend at the box office, director Anubhav Sinha will be honoured by IFTDA for the film's 'stupendous success'.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Thappad': Anubhav Sinha to be honoured by body for 'stupendous success' of Taapsee's film

Anubhav Sinha has made it three in a row. After Mulk and Article 15, the director is once again being hailed for his direction in portraying a social issue. With the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad receiving praises galore, not just from netizens, but also from celebrities on social media, the filmmaker is set to be honoured by the Indian Film and TV Directors’ Association (IFTDA.) 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Slams 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Supports Taapsee Pann

The film body recently announced that they will be felicitating Sinha, calling ‘Thappad’ a ‘stupendous success.’ The felicitation is set to take place in a Masterclass that the IFTDA plans to conduct in Mumbai on March 11. 

Here’s the post: 

'READ: Thappad' Box Office Collections Day 9: Taapsee Pannu Film Witnesses Sudden Weekend Surge

Thappad brings to the fore the issue of domestic violence. The plot revolves around Taapsee’s character deciding to divorce her husband played by Pavail Gulati after he slaps her. The story traces how the society reacts to ‘just one slap’ being a ground for divorce. 

READ: 'Thappad': Anubhav Sinha Goes On Expletive-ridden Rant Over BO Figures, Fumes At 'pests'

The film is also performing decently at the box office. After collecting around Rs 22 crore in the first week, the movie enjoyed a good second weekend, by earning around Rs 5 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did well despite clashing with Baaghi 3, the scare over coronavirus and exams going on around the country.  

With Holi being celebrated, the film could receive a further boost, Adarsh wrote. 

Also with Women’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, the film enjoying a ‘housefull’ show in Pune delighted the filmmaker.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Full house INOX Pune. International Women’s Day. #THAPPAD

A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa) on

READ: Ekta Kapoor, Others Slam 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Ask 'Why So Uneasy?'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Digvijaya
EMERGENCY MEET AT CM RESIDENCE
Milind
EMAILS UNVEIL RANA-PRIYANKA LINK
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
Congress
CONGRESS ON PRIYANKA-RANA KAPOOR
Disha Patani
DISHA PATANI'S WEEKEND PLANS
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE