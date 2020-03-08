The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Slams 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Supports Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha’s 'Thappad' completed one week at the box office on Thursday. The Taapsee Pannu-starrer became a talking point for celebrities and netizens alike

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad completed one week at the Box Office on Thursday, March 5. While the Taapsee Pannu-starrer became a talking point for celebrities and netizens who heaped praises on the film, its first-week collection too created quite a buzz. While the collections got termed ‘below the mark’ by a well-known trade analyst, a popular trade portal had a stinging take on the figures. 

The portal wrote ‘audience gives tight slap to Thappad’, referring to its ‘rejection’ by the audiences. The portal sarcastically stated it as being the ‘most important film ever made in India’. It went on to state that such ‘gimmicks’ deserve ‘this kind of treatment’ from the audience, and even stated that the film looked ‘bad’ right from the trailer. 

READ: Here's Why Rangoli Chandel Wants To Volunteer For PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs Campaign

READ: Rangoli Chandel Praises Zoya Akhtar And Meghna Gulzar After Slamming Their Films Recently

Rangoli supports Taapsee Pannu's Thappad 

Celebrities reacted strongly to the report, particularly the headline. Supporting the Thappad team was Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister, who stated that Box Office India is biased towards Karan Johar and other such influential producers. Interestingly, time and again Chandel has hit out at Taapsee through several tweets and social media posts. Read below- 

Meanwhile, director Anubhav Sinha was not happy when reports of Thappad ‘not performing well’ at the Box Office started doing the rounds. The filmmaker went on an expletive-ridden spree on Twitter accusing ‘trade analysts’ of inflating Box Office numbers at the behest of stars. The Mulk director asserted how he was beating the ‘clan’, announcing that the film was doing extremely well and he was earning ‘truck loads of love.’ 

Thappad

The film Thappad revolves around the story of a housewife Amrita aka Amu, played by Taapsee, and her battle to get a divorce from her husband over one slap. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi among others in pivotal roles. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel & Husband To Adopt A Baby Girl, Reveal Name Given By Kangana Ranaut

READ: Rangoli Chandel Claims Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana Ranaut Over Her Hrithik Roshan Spat

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
