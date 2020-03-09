'Thappad' Box Office Collections Day 9: Taapsee Pannu Film Witnesses Sudden Weekend Surge

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has been very well received by critics and several celebrities. The film tells the tale of a woman who is slapped by her husband and facing atrocities from society after decides to leave him. The intriguing storyline and neatly put together trailer will give a glimpse into the film. The film is already in its second week run at the Box Office. The film saw a sudden surge in the weekend after steady weekdays collection at the Box Office. Furthermore, it is maintaining it's earning despite the release of big banner films.

Thappad Box Office collections day 9

Taapsee Pannu’s Hindi language drama, Thappad, received an enormous opening along with good critical reviews. The film earned ₹90 lakhs on its opening day. The opening week brought an amount of ₹21.15 Cr from single and multiplexes around the country. According to Box Office reports, the film brought around ₹2 Cr on Day 7. Some comparisons of the film were made in some reports that it was slower than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in terms of BO opening. But the film is still minting steady numbers.

Industry tracker and business analyst Taran Adarsh revealed in a Twitter post that the film might mint better numbers as it is a public holiday on March 10, 2020. He also added the earnings jumped on Saturday and Sunday, that is on March 7, 2020, and March 8, 2020, despite Baaghi 3 release, reduced shows and Coronavirus scare. The film earned ₹95 lakhs on Friday, ₹1.95 Cr on Saturday and ₹2.15 Cr on Sunday, which is a constant surge in numbers. The film stands at ₹27.84 Cr on Day 9. According to Taran Adarsh, Holi holiday should again boost the BO numbers for the film.

#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 27.84 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

