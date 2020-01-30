Taapsee Pannu Asks "Bas Itni Si Baat?" In The First Poster Release Of 'Thappad'

Thappad, one of the much-awaited movies of the Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu just released its first look. The actor shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram. The poster is already winning the hearts of the fans and her followers.

ALSO READ | 'Thappad' Is 2020's 'Pink': Taapsee Pannu

Here is the poster of Thappad:

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Expresses That She Fought A Molester In Public; Says She Twisted His Finger

In the poster, it seems like close capture of Taapsee's reaction as she gets slapped. Her eyes are shut tight and she looks in pain. Her hair looks dishevelled. Her cheek is also red, perhaps from the impact of the slap. The sub-title given to the movie is "Bas itni si baat?" In the caption of the post, Taapsee asked in Hindi if a slap is insignificant and if it was a fair thing to do in love.

"Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?" read Taapasee's Instagram caption.

ALSO READ | Raj Reacts To First Look Of Her Biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' Starring Taapsee Pannu

The poster also announces the release for the trailer of the film as January 31. The movie's cast also includes Tanvi Azmi, Sushil Dahiya, Naila Grewal, Pavail Gulati, and Ram Kapoor. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Many commented on the poster release. Actor Dia Mirza commented that the sound of the slap will be heard from far away, "Iss thappad ki goonj door door tak sunai degi." Actor Pooja Ramchandran also commented that every film of Taapsee is worth looking forward to.

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu's First Look As Mithali Raj Is An 'ultimate Game-changer'

Taapsee Pannu had also shared a picture from the movie on her Instagram. In the post, she talked about how she is reuniting with Anubhav Sinha for this movie. The two have done the movie Mulk together in the year 2018. Thappad will be releasing on February 28, 2020.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Has THIS Unique Nickname For Her 'Manmarziyaan' Co-star Vicky Kaushal

(Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.