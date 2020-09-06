'That's It': Sambit Patra Turns Sanjay Raut's 'himmat' At Cussing At Kangana Ranaut Around

Amid the war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has taken a swipe at the Shiv Sena leader for his tweet he posted early morning on Sunday.

"This is what the world is asking… After all, what is it that you want to turn the tide of "Drugs, Death & Dhoka" storm at any cost?" Patra questioned in a retweet to Raut's post highlighting his 'courage' and stating that he has turned the ‘tide of many storms before’.

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament ‘warned’ that one should not commit the mistake of ‘judging’ his courage, but offered nothing by way of apology for his horrific language that has no place in public discourse.

Raut’s derogatory term for Kangana became a trending topic on Twitter and has been facing intense flak online, even from celebrities, amid their face-off. Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit, Dia Mirza and many other stars condemned the statement.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana not to return to Mumbai after the actor compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and expressed lack of confidence on Mumbai Police over its lackadaisical investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana had said she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh Police after she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on Mumbai Police. Responding to the Deshmukh's statement, Kangana that they had ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Kangana had dared the Shiv Sena leader and those from the Maharashtra government criticising her, to stop her as she announced she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9.

