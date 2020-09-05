'Threats By Shiv Sena Inappropriate': Ramdas Athawale Vows To Provide Security To Kangana

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed his opinion on the recent row over the war of words between Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut claiming that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood.

"Kangana is facing threats by Shiv Sena, such threats are inappropriate," said Athawale adding that Republican Party (Athawale's party) will ensure her safety.

Kangana will come to Mumbai and she will be safe, he added.

He slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders who threatened Kangana asking her not to step into Mumbai.

"Mumbai is not anybody's personal property, it belongs to all. If Shiv Sena does Gundagardi (Hooliganism), they will be answered in the same tone," Athawale said.

Speaking of the Mumbai Police's lackadaisical approach towards the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, he said that Mumbai police took two months for an investigation which could have yielded results in 15 days. "There was a delay in investigation," he said hinting on the vested interests by the masters of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government's complicity to the laxity in the investigation.

Kangana Ranaut vs Maharashtra government

Ranaut had sparked off a controversy on Thursday by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital for showing a lack of confidence in Mumbai Police. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on Mumbai Police.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

"Film actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted yesterday that it has become difficult to live in Mumbai because Mumbai has become like PoK and she does not believe in Mumbai Police. First, I want to stress that Mumbai is our mother. Mumbai has been named after Mumba Devi. You have become a star in Mumbai. Many industrialists and film stars have gained in Mumbai. If you attack Mumbai in such a situation, then you do not have the moral right to live in this city anymore. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut explained this to you very politely. If you come to Mumbai in the future and our women's wing does something, then we will not find it wrong to take responsibility. I demand that sedition charges should be slapped against her and that she should be arrested," Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had said.

