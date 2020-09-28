Vikrant Massey To Play The Lead In Santosh Sivan’s Next; Remake Of 'Maanagaram'

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey has been garnering heaps of praise for his latest released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on social media. And now as per recent developments, Vikrant is all set to play the lead role in Santosh Sivan’s upcoming film.

As per Vikrant Massey’s team, the actor will play the lead role in Santosh Sivan’s next. The film is a remake of Tamil action-thriller Maanagaram. The film, Maanagaram was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is also added that the film will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. Apart from Vikrant, the film will also star Sanjay Mishra in a crucial role.

The filming of the movie is expected to start in January next year. It was also reported that major portions of the movie will be shot at night.

The producer Shibu Thameens confirmed to a news portal that the Hindi version of the Tamil film will be far more detailed than the original one. The producer also revealed that Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the role of an angry man, a role which is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

About Maanagaram

Released in 2017, the film, Maanagaram is helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Sri, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. It is a city-based thriller that moves through the Hyperlink plot linking four youngsters from various walks of life. Maanagaram focuses on Chennai City as one of the main characters in this film, where the scenery will indeed become a prominent part of this story.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the movie Dolly kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in the much-awaited film titled 14 Phere alongside Kriti Kharbanda in a lead role. The movie is expected to release on the big screen on July 9, 2021.

(Story credit: Vikrant Massey's spokesperson/ PR team)

