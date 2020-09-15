'Laxmmi Bomb', 'The Big Bull' & Others To Be Pushed Ahead Because Of IPL? Read Details

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in India because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has been through major losses. Release dates of several big-budget films were postponed. During this lockdown period, several movies opted for a direct to OTT release.

In June this year, Disney + Hotstar announced an impressive lineup of several movies which would be releasing on the OTT platform. However, the release dates of these movies have now been pushed ahead because of the upcoming IPL 2020. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Birthday: From 'Bell Bottom' To 'Laxmmi Bomb', A List Of His Upcoming Films

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb Release Details: Will The Film Release On An OTT Platform?

Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull's release date postponed?

Disney + Hotstar had announced that movies like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase will be releasing on the OTT platform.

Dil Bechara, Khuda Haafiz, Sadak 2 and Lootcase have already released on the platform but not much is known about the remaining movies’ release dates. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Laxmmi Bomb release date was earlier scheduled on September 9, 2020. However, due to some last-minute patchwork shoot, the release date has been pushed ahead. The report added that the team at Disney + Hotstar have been trying to finalise the release dates of remaining movies.

Since the IPL 2020 is one of the biggest sporting events, they do not want the release dates to clash with IPL 2020 as it will dilute the impact of films. Therefore, they have now decided to hold back these three films.

These three films Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull' will now be releasing after the IPL 2020 is over. The tentative Laxmmi Bomb release date will be in the Diwali week while Bhuj The Pride of India's release date and The Big Bull's release date will be in late November and mid-December, the report added.

The idea behind these release dates is to have a constant flow of viewers on Disney + Hotstar. The IPL 2020 will be taking care of viewers in September and October and these movies will be getting viewers in the next two months, the report mentioned.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' Is Not Releasing On September 9; Here's Why

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer & Film Release Dates Out; Read Details Here

IPL 2020 schedule

IPL 2020 starts from Saturday, September 19, 2020, and will be concluding in November. The viewers can watch all the matches live on Disney + Hotstar. To avoid clashing with IPL, several big-budget movies had postponed their release dates in the past too.

Promo Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Ajay Devgn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.