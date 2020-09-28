Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, & Other Celebs Who Updated Fans On Their Productive Weekend

This weekend, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to update fans on what they had been up to. A few actors put up throwback pictures, remembering a few pleasant memories while a few others spent their holidays productively by utilizing their time as much as possible. Here is a look at a bunch of Instagram updates from Bollywood celebrities as they reveal what they had been up to lately.

Bollywood celebs over the weekend

1. Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff decided to promote his new song, Unbelievable, over the weekend through a message for his fans. He posted a video of himself singing a few lines from the new song while also encouraging his fans to send him their music covers of 'Unbelievable'. He also clarified that he was not posting the video from his shower this time. Have a look.

2. Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter uploaded a bunch of BTS pictures from his upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. In the BTS pictures, he can be seen having a hearty laugh in between a serious scene. Ishaan Khatter is seen dressed in a taxi driver's uniform while Ananya Panday dons simple traditional wear. The three pictures showcase the amount of fun the actors had while creating the film for the audience. In the caption, he has called them true romantics while speaking about how they couldn’t keep a straight face.

3. Ira Khan

Ira Khan uploaded a throwback picture over the weekend, remembering the time she used baked a special cake. In the pictures, she is seen preparing the batter for a coffee cake while wearing a bright smile across her face. In the caption, she has spoken about how she used to enter the kitchen occasionally back then. She has also added that the picture is from the pre-COVID era.

4. Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor uploaded a bunch of pictures and videos introducing her new family member, Russell Crowe. The Kapoor family bought a new puppy and introduced him to their followers through adorable videos and pictures. In one of the pictures, actor Anil Kapoor is seen holding the pet dog with a bright smile. Rhea Kapoor has also mentioned with the pictures how she was extremely upset a few days back when Russell fell sick for a few days.

5. Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor uploaded a bunch of family pictures wishing his mother a happy birthday. He also spoke about the special qualities of his mother while throwing some light on her caring nature. He also mentioned how difficult the COVID times have been for her as she would be constantly worried about her children.

