'The Burning Train' Remake Announced By Jackky Bhagnani And Juno Chopra; Details Inside

The Burning Train 1980 movie is all set to hit the silver screen with a fresh new cast. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani announced along with Juno Chopra that the remake of the film is in works. While not much has been announced about the film, Jackky did mention that he is elated to be a part of the project. Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram account to announce the remake of the film. Check out the official announcement of the remake of The Burning Train.

The Burning Train remake confirmed

In the post posted by Jackky Bhagnani, he is seen sitting alongside Juno Chopra as the duo seen to be engrossed in the conversation. While talking about the film to a news daily, Jackky Bhagnani stated that he grew up watching the film. He further added that he hopes that he can recreate the magic that was created nearly 40 years ago by Ravi Chopra. Jackky Bhagnani stated that the film is a Bollywood classic and added that he is thrilled that he will be working on the film with his friend Juno Chopra. Jackky Bhagnani went on to say that both himself and Juno Chopra will give the film their very best.

According to reports, The Burning Train was very close to Juno Chopra’s father and hence the duo is very excited to recreate the film. Much like the original The Burning Train 1980 movie, the remake will also revolve around a train. It has been reported that the duo plan on making the film on a large scale and involving some of the biggest names in Bollywood to play a pivotal part in the film. Juno Chopra told a news daily that while the cast is being finalised, a hunt of the director is also taking place.

Juno Chopra reportedly told popular news daily that the remake of The Burning Train is an emotional project for him. He explains that he has fond memories of himself and his father watching the film. He went on to say that in the 80s, it was ahead of it’s time for his father to go to Los Angeles for the post-production of the film.

About The Burning Train 1980 movie

The Burning Train cast originally featured Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi in the lead role. The movie was based on a Mumbai to Delhi superfast express train who catches fire right on its inaugural day due to a bomb blast. Juno Chopra’s father Ravi Chopra had reportedly travelled to Los Angeles to get the VFX work done for the film. however, the film failed to make an impact on the box office at the time.

