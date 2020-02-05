Jackky Bhagnani's Quirky Looks Fans Can Take Fashion Cues From

Born on December 25, 1984, Jackky Bhagnani made his acting debut from the 2009 movie Kal Kissne Dekha. Although the film completely failed at the box office, Jackky's acting was liked by the audience and he won the Star Debut of the Year – Male award at 2010 IIFA Awards. In the subsequent time, he appeared in some Bollywood films including Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome 2 Karachi in which he played as a leading actor.

Later, in the year 2016, he decided to produce a film and started working on a film titled Sarabjit. In the year 2017, he also produced a short film, Carbon, which was released on Youtube. Apart from this, many times the actor gives fan major fashion goals. Here are some of the quirky looks of him to take fashion cues from.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria Dazzles In THIS Outfit At Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception

Jackky Bhagnani's quirky looks to check out:

The actor is looking handsome in a brown kurta with black palazzo pant. He wore an outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil and was styled by Javed Sheikh. With fine black shoes and a black watch, the actor is giving major fashion goals for traditional wear.

The actor seems cool in an all-black outfit. He is seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt with black ripped jeans. With black glares and shoes, the actor is giving his fans cool idea for an all-black outfit.

The actor wore a white kurta and black bell-bottom pant for the occasion of Diwali. With spikes and earring in one ear, the actor is looking spunky in this outfit. Once again he was styled by Shantanu and Nikhil for the Diwali celebration.

ALSO READ: Kirti Kulhari's Ethnic Outfits Can Inspire Your Indian Wardrobe, See Pics

The actor is looking cool in a white kurta and navy blue bell-bottom pant. His outfit was designed by one of the most talented young designers, Deepak Parwani. He completed his look with a mustard Koti or jacket.

The actor is looking handsome in an all-black outfit. He wore a black shirt and pant. He wore a golden brooch. His outfit also has two frills on one end, which gives his look new style.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa In Chic, Trendy One-tone Outfits Is All The Style Inspiration You Need, See Pics

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria And Other Celebs Who Donned Pastel Outfits At The Armaan Jain's Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.