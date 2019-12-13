Jackky Bhagnani And Darshan Raval Release The Audio Track Of Their New Single

Jackky Bhagnani, who is an Indian actor, music curator, and film producer, recently revealed the audio track of his upcoming music video, Aa Jaana. The actor is the son of Indian producer Vashu Bhagnani and made his acting debut in the year 2009 with the movie Kal Kissne Dekha. He is popularly known for his movies like F.A.L.T.U., Youngistaan, Mitron, and many more. The audio track was released on Wednesday this week. The song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar. In the past year, singer Darshan Raval has sung to the tunes of another Jackky Bhagnani feature song, Kamariya, which became a popular dance number.

In an interview with a leading media portal, singer Darshan Raval revealed his thoughts about his recent song. He said that the song is a peppy song with a hint of romance. He further added that he feels that the song, sung by him and Prakriti together with Jackky Bhagnani as the face of the video, will be a heady mix just right for the upcoming festive season. He expressed how excited he was to have been able to work again with the actor and the super hit duo composer Chetas and Lijo.

Music is more than just a passion

Jackky Bhagnani told a leading entertainment channel that he feels music is not just his passion but a great opportunity to jam with talented artists. He further added that he feels that music, just like any other creative aspect, requires the right connection among collaborators. The actor was seen uploading updates about his latest single on his Instagram over the past few days.

The song has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and produced by Jjust Music. The song features Jackky Bhagnani and an Indo-Australian actor Sarah Anjuli. The song has been voiced by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar.

