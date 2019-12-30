Janhvi Kapoor's Gianvito Rossi Heels Costed Her A Whopping Amount; Find Out

Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark felt with her debut film 'Dhadak' and has garnered a lot of appreciation. The Bollywood diva is also lauded for her sartorial choices. Janhvi Kapoor absolutely knows how to flaunt her outfits and nail any look. Whether be it pastels, neon, florals or ethnic; Janhvi Kapoor’s trendy and chic fashion statements never fail to impress fans.

Janhvi was recently spotted in a white body-hugging dress for the promotion of her web series Ghost Stories. She paired her outfit with statement hoops and minimalistic makeup. The actress completed her chic look with statement matching heels. However, what surprised fans the most is the whopping cost of the heels.

Janhvi Kapoor paired her outfit with Gianvito Rossi heels, the cost of which is astonishing! Janhvi's stylish heels cost Rs. 61,000 approximately.

What is next in store for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor has plenty of interesting projects lined up. She will be next seen in Roohi Afza, Takht, Kargil Girl and Dostana 2. Roohi Afza is helmed by Hardik Mehta and jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Roohi Afza will see Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor onscreen for the first time. The plot of the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep to possess their brides. Jahnvi Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi starrer Takht. Janhvi Kapoor will further pair up with Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a sequel of the 2008 movie Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles.

