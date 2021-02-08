'The Girl on the Train': Parineeti releases 'Chhal Gaya Chhalaa' track, shares BTS story

Actress Parineeti Chopra who recently stepped into the shoes of Hollywood star Emily Brunt for her forthcoming film The Girl On the Train treated fans with the first track of the film Chhal Gaya Chhalaa. Parineeti took to Twitter and shared the song that has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh. Apart from sharing the track, the actress also penned a heartwarming note where she shared her experience of filming the song. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress also thanked the director Ribhu Dasgupta for letting her capturing the real essence of portraying the character of Meera Chopra on screen.

Parineeti shares the first song from The Girl on the Train

Parineeti in the note confessed that she did the film particularly to shoot the latest released song. She mentioned that shot emotionally for 2 days and badly wanted a break after filming the song. The emotional song shows the actress dancing in a restaurant with memories of her past flashing. The 2016 original film was based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins. The story of the novel revolves around Rachel, an alcoholic divorcee, who gets entangled in the investigation of a missing woman. Parineeti will be seen playing the role of alcoholic divorcee Meera Chopra who gets entangled in the investigation of a missing woman. Apart from Parineeti, the film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary.

Parineeti earlier opened up about her experience of shooting the film. During a recent interaction with Mid-Day, the actress shared that she always wanted to break her bubbly image, and nothing best that doing this film could have helped her. Delivering a gritty performance as an alcoholic who inadvertently gets involved in a missing person case, the actress confessed that playing the character of Meera in front of the camera was not easy for her. She mentioned that she had to go through past traumatic memories in order to pull off the character. Earlier, the actress shared her first look from the film along with the teaser. She will be seen playing the role of Meera Chopra who gets obsessed with a couple whom she encounters during her train journey. The teaser gives a glimpse of the insight into the nail-biting act that Parineeti is set to bring to the small screen with her phenomenal acting. The blood trail clip also shows Parineeti traveling across various parts of the city as well as the train.

