The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal To Put On Extra Inches, Learn Jujutsu And Archery

Vicky Kaushal who has an interesting line up of films with Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship and Takht, is all set to train for four months in order to prep for his new film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Reportedly, the Uri actor will train in mixed martial arts, Israeli martial art Krag Maga and Japanese martial art, Jujutsu for the film that is to be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Moreover, the actor is all set to beef up for the role and from 90-95 kgs, Kaushal is set to weigh 110-115 kgs. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it will be extensively shit across the world in places such as New Zealand, Namibia, Tokyo, and Greenland

Speaking about how Vicky Kaushal was approached, Dhar informed that he narrated to the story to him and after loving the script, they gave it a thumbs-up. Dhar also shared that he has very carefully thought about how Vicky Kaushal will look and appear in the movie. He talked about how the actor might also have to lose weight. Kaushal's look in the movie will come as a surprise for fans of the actor.

For the uninitiated, Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya, the teacher of the Kauravas and Pandavas. In the battle of Mahabharata, he fought on the side of the Kauravas, like his father. He is one of the seven immortals or ‘Chiranjeevi’ in Hindu religion, along with Hanuman, Parashurama, Rishi Vyasa, Vibhishana, King Bali, and Acharya Kripa. Ashwatthama was born with a jewel on his forehead that gave him protection against hunger, thirst, and fatigue. During the battle of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna tricks Dronacharya into believing that Ashwatthama had died, in an attempt to digress his attention and stop him from creating havoc in the Pandava camp.

