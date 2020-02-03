Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Trailer Sparks Off A Meme Fest

Netizens, meme-makers in particular, have managed to gather their thrills along with the chills from the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. A string of hilarious memes has started churning out of the internet ever since the trailer of the much-anticipated horror film from Dharma Productions has been released on Monday.
From one of the shots of this Vicky Kaushal starrer, the line 'Yeh tumhara hallucination nahin hai' (this is not your hallucination) has been customized by Twitterati to make some rib-tickling memes for the users to laugh out loud to. After Vicky Kaushal's famous 'How's the josh?' from his last film Uri, the masses have taken on 'Ye tumhara hallucination hai' (this is your hallucination) from this film.
When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7— Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020
#BhootTrailer— लौह पुरुष ⚡ (@Ironnnmannnn) February 3, 2020
After passing 12th Ab to Maze hi Maze hai..
Life: pic.twitter.com/N5Qcybh3zW
Tinder Par bio mein "Not here for Hook up" Likhne walo...— Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) February 3, 2020
If you think people Swipe you for a different Reason.#BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/WaBT5HfNbb
#BhootTrailer— Roastyourself (@niimz94) February 3, 2020
Me - 2020 Will be my year!!!
2020 to me - pic.twitter.com/e48ZBFRUZ5
When boss praises your hardwork! #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/JF4N5y7s2w— Akarshan Jaiswal (@Akarshanj_) February 3, 2020
When mind says I'll wake up early from tomorrow,— Sona Uniyal (@UniyalSona) February 3, 2020
& My soul speaks....
#BhootTrailer #morninggoals @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/YYd9Rqtqte
When u think this tym your plan for Goa with your friends will be successful.#BhootTrailer— Aman Satish Singhal (@singhalaman35) February 3, 2020
Friends:-. pic.twitter.com/jfx4vyV8fs
The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and marks Vicky Kaushal's first in the horror genre. The film features actors Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar and Siddhant Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 21, 2020.
