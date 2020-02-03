Union Budget
Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Trailer Sparks Off A Meme Fest

Bollywood News

As soon as the trailer of the Vicky Kaushal starrer horror film hit the internet, netizens took no time in turning a line from the film into a hilarious meme.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky

Netizens, meme-makers in particular, have managed to gather their thrills along with the chills from the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. A string of hilarious memes has started churning out of the internet ever since the trailer of the much-anticipated horror film from Dharma Productions has been released on Monday. 

From one of the shots of this Vicky Kaushal starrer,  the line 'Yeh tumhara hallucination nahin hai' (this is not your hallucination) has been customized by Twitterati to make some rib-tickling memes for the users to laugh out loud to. After Vicky Kaushal's famous 'How's the josh?' from his last film Uri, the masses have taken on 'Ye tumhara hallucination hai' (this is your hallucination) from this film.

Have a look:

 

Read | Bhoot: The Haunted Ship's trailer brings Vicky Kaushal's spooky-scaries to Juhu beach

 

Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' slammed by Twitterati for THIS reason

 

Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' trailer makes netizens shudder

About the film

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and marks Vicky Kaushal's first in the horror genre. The film features actors Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar and Siddhant Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 21, 2020.

Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' trailer out: 5 eerie moments that will send chills down your spine

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
