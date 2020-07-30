Sonu Sood gets teary-eyed after migrant workers thank him on 'Kapil Sharma Show' | Watch

The prominent television show, Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to the small screens again to tickle the funny bones of the people after almost a long break. The first episode of the show after the lockdown will air on August 1 and will be graced by the savior of migrants during coronavirus crisis, Sonu Sood. The Happy New Year actor has been lending a helping hand to the migrant workers to reach their hometown amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, the official Instagram page of Sony TV shared a promo where the stories of several migrant workers left the actor teary-eyed.

Stories of migrant workers leave Sonu Sood teary-eyed

Sonu Sood who was constantly helping the migrants to reach their hometown by providing them with food, shelter, transport, and more became emotional after hearing the stories of the migrant workers on the show. The makers of the show have released a new promo where Sonu Sood can be seen teary-eyed as migrant workers thank and bless him for helping them go back to their hometown to their families. Not only do the migrant workers express their heartwarming gratitude, but also wish him a long life, which makes him emotional.

Read: Sonu Sood's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes To 'real Hero' With #HBDSonuSood

Read: Sonu Sood Plans To Organize Free Medical Camps To Celebrate His 47th Birthday



As tears roll out Sonu's eyes, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh are seen applauding and appreciating the young actor for all that he has done for people during these difficult times. Archana also gives a standing ovation to the great actor on the show.

As per reports, the actor who will be the first celebrity guest on the show will be seen sharing his inspiring experience and will also talk about an application that ensures jobs for the workers. Apart from some heart-touching moments, the actor will also share some laughs and light-hearted moments with Kapil and his entertaining team.

Sometime back, the first pictures surfaced on social media from the show where Sonu Sood is seen having a hearty laugh, alongside actor Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma. On July 22, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note for actor Sonu Sood. In the tweet, the comedian complimented Sood for his COVID-19 relief work. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he cannot compliment Sood enough for the work he is doing for people amid such a time. He also wrote that Sood works as a villain in the films, but in real life, Sood is a 'true hero'.

Read: Sonu Sood Graces 'The Kapil Sharma Show' As The First Guest Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Sonu Sood Graces 'The Kapil Sharma Show' As The First Guest Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.