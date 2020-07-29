Sonu Sood Plans To Organize Free Medical Camps To Celebrate His 47th Birthday

Actor Sonu Sood will celebrate his 37th birthday on Thursday. The actor has been making headlines thanks to his amazing philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu Sood is now planning to organise free medical camps all over the nation on the occasion of his birthday.

Sonu Sood even plans to use his birthday as an event to help those in need during the pandemic. Speaking to a news portal, Sonu Sood revealed that he was planning to organise several free medical camps all across the nation on his birthday. Moreover, the actor mentioned that over 50,000 people would partake in this initiative.

According to various reports, Sonu Sood has been coordinating the medical camps with gram panchayats and mukhiyas. The free medical camps are also being organised with social distancing norms in mind. Speaking to the news portal, Sonu Sood revealed that he had been in touch with several doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Odisha. These doctors would help him run free medical camps where people could get free check-ups.

This event is Sonu Sood's way of celebrating his 47th birthday. Sonu Sood has also been helping thousands of migrant workers return to their homes during the pandemic. The actor has arranged for multiple flights and buses that have successfully transported the migrants to their home towns.

Moreover, the actor is also staying in touch with his fans on social media. He often shares jokes with his fans who praise him for his social work during the lockdown. Recently, one fan reached out to Sonu Sood after she lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood learnt that the woman had to sell vegetables to support her family. To help this woman, Sonu Sood sent one of his officials to meet her. He also revealed that her interview was done and that she had already received her job letter.

