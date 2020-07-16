Can Ayushmann Khurrana Play Cobb In Bollywood Remake Of Christopher Nolan's 'Inception'?

Inception is one of the most popular Hollywood movies which belongs to the genre of action-thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. Not only is it critically acclaimed, but boasts of an amazing star-cast. The movie is based on a man called Cobb who steals information from his victims by entering through their dreams using a method he has learnt. A man comes to him with the offer of cleaning his criminal records in exchange for Cobb’s service. He wants Cobb to perform an inception on the son of his sick competitor. It has been a decade since the release of Inception. On that note here's a list of Bollywood cast who seems perfect for an Indian remake of the movie.

Dom Cobb- Ayushmann Khurrana

He specializes in conning ideas from his victims by entering their dreams through a process called inception. Known for his amazing acting skills, Ayushmann Khurrana seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Leonardodicarpriofans Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Arthur- Ishaan Khattar

He is Cobb’s assistant who manages and researches about the missions that Cobb takes. Known for being a good actor, Ishaan Khattar seems to be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Ariadne- Alaya F

She is an architecture graduate who is hired by Cobb to design the various dreamscapes which is almost like a maze. Known for her acting skills, Alaya F seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Ellen Page Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Eames- Ranveer Singh

He specialises in forgery which in layman’s term is known as identity theft. He is Cobb’s sharp-tongued assistant. Known for his amazing acting skills, Ranveer Singh might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: TomHardyfans Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Saito- Anupam Kher

He is a Japanese businessman who employs Cobb to destroy his competitor’s business. Anupam Kher seems best for this role.

Image credit: KenWatanabe Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Robert Fischer- Vicky Kaushal

He is the heir to Saito’s competitor’s business and the target that Saito chooses for Cobb to work upon. Being a good actor, Vicky Kaushal seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Cillianmurphy Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Mal Cobb- Kangana Ranaut

She is Cobb’s dead wife who comes as a manifestation of Cobb’s guilt in every dream sequence that he creates. Kangana Ranaut seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: MarionCottilard Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Stephen Miles- Naseeruddin Shah

He is Cobb’s mentor and father-in-law who taught him his craft. He also Ariadne’s professor who recommends her to Cobb.

Image credit: Michael Caine Instagram, Naseeruddin Shah Instagram

