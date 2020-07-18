Can Rajkummar & Kangana Be The Perfect Kavya-Dhruv In Bollywood Remake Of 'Little Things'?

Little Things is one of the most popular web series which can be said to have made the genre popular. The plot revolves around Kavya and Dhruv who navigate through their ordinary relationship, the ups and downs of their careers and trying to build a perfect life for themselves. They are a cohabiting couple who are in their early 20s. Little Things is mostly popular for being relatable to the ordinary couples who face the same issues in their relationships. If this was remade with Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors that might be perfect for the roles.

Kavya Kulkarni- Kangana Ranaut

She is the protagonist of the web series. It is her love life with her partner that is the main focus of the show. She is the typical girl-next-door character whom one can find around them. Being a great actor, Kangana Ranaut seems perfect for the role. Not to mention her curly hair will make her a better fit for the character.

Image credit: Mithila Palkar Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Also Read: Can Ranveer Singh As Phil Get Doug To His Wedding On Time In The Hangover's Hindi Remake?

Dhruv Vats- Rajkummar Rao

He is the other protagonist who is Kavya’s boyfriend. He is the perfect boy-next-door character with whose daily problems and issues one can relate to. He is just any guy walking on the road. Known for being a good actor and skilled at depicting boy-next-door characters, Rajkummar Rao seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Dhruv Sehgal Instagram, Mithila Palkar Instagram

Kavya’s Boss- Anil Kapoor

He is one of the recurrent characters in the show being linked to Kavya’s professional life. Known for being a great actor, Anil Kapoor seems like the perfect actor to play this role.

Image credit: Sanjay Gurbaxani Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: Can Salman Khan As Smolder Win Against Jurgen In Jumanji: The Next Level's Hindi Remake?

Ila Kulkarni- Ratna Pathak Shah

She is Kavya’s mother who helps her during the various difficulties of her life. Known for being a great actor, Ratna Pathak Shah might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: Navni Parihar Instagram, Ratna_Pathak_Shah_fc Instagram

Dhruv’s mother- Supriya Pathak

She is Dhurv’s mother who stays in Delhi. She appears in two episodes only when Dhruv goes to help her move from his childhood home to her new place. The episode brings back several nostalgic memories for the character. Being a great actor, Supriya Pathak seems perfect to play this character in the remake of Little Things.

Image credit: 90sbollywood Instagram, SupriyaPathak_fc Instagram

Also Read: Can Abhishek Bachchan As David Lead Miller Family In Hindi Remake Of 'We're The Millers'?

Also Read: Can Priyanka Chopra As Natasha Romanoff Honour The Baton In 'Black Widow's' Hindi Remake?

Also Read: Could Ronit Roy Play The Perfect 'Baba Yaga' Assassin In 'John Wick' TV Remake? See Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.