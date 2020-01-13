Bono's Net Worth Makes Him The Second Richest Rockstar In The World

Paul David Hewson, who is better known by his stage name Bono, is an Irish singer, songwriter, businessman and philanthropist. Hewson is best known as the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the famous rock band U2. The Dublin-born singer joined U2 in 1976, during his high school years and was called Bono Vox by his band members which means 'good voice'. His theatrical stage presence and his amazing voice made him the lead singer of the band.

Bono's net worth:

According to a leading media portal, Bono's net worth as of 2020, is estimated to be roughly $700 million dollars. He is the second richest rockstar in the world. Hewson began his musical career when he joined the rock band U2. He became the lead vocalist, and the band began their touring and released its first album, Boy in 1980. The band was internationally acclaimed after seven years when they released their sixth album The Joshua Tree.

The 2004 album of the band How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb brought the band both commercial success and critical acclaim. The tracks like Vertigo and Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own peaked the Billboard countdown. The tracks also won the band several Grammy Awards.

In 2005, alongside his wife, Bono established EDUN, a mission to substitute sustainable employment in developing areas of the world. In 2006, he began working with the band Green Day to record a cover of the Skids, The Saints Are Coming.

A few years later, U2 dropped No Line on the Horizon which topped the American charts. The singles from the album like Get On Your Boots and Magnificent made it to the Top 10 list.

Bono's songs that are widely loved by the fans:

With or Without You (Song, 1987)

The Joshua Tree (Album, 1987)

One (Song, 1991)

Beautiful Day (Song, 2000)

Grammy Award (Album of the Year, 2006) – Won

Ordinary Love (Song, 2017)

Songs of Experience (Album, 2017)

“To be one, to be united is a great thing. But to respect the right to be different is maybe even greater.” – Bono

Image Courtesy: U2 Instagram