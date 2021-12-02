Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan along with R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu has been roped in for the upcoming major project The Railway Men. The film directed by debutant Shiv Rawail is a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world’s biggest man-made industrial disaster.

As a tribute to the workers, the makers of the film have announced the project on the same day when the Bhopal Gas Tragedy struck 37 years back. The Railway Men features brilliant actors like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan. These four actors helm the show and the company will also announce the presence of several other powerful performers in due course of time.

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan & others to star together in next

R Madhavan shared the first look poster on Instagram and wrote, “Some stories need to be told. Honoured to be a part of @yrfentertainment ‘s first BIG OTT project #TheRailwayMen – a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that happened 37 years back..” Babil who is also excited to be a part of such an amazing project, also wrote, “Honoured to be a part of @yrfentertainment ‘s first OTT project #TheRailwayMen - a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Saluting the courage of people who saved lives 37 years back.’

The poster shows the four protagonists bruised while their half face remains to be covered with a cloth as they stare at the camera. The poster showed that the film will stream digitally from December 2, 2022. The Railway Men started filming on December 1. For the unversed, in the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of people who survived the incident have claimed that children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune, and neurological problems as a result of the leak even till now.

IMAGE: Instagram/actormaddy/KayKayMenon02/Babil.IK,Divyenndu