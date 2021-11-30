R Madhavan Delighted To Travel With His Mother After 3 Years; Duo Pose For Smiling Selfie

Actor R Madhavan is seemingly very attached to his parents. From their birthdays to every festival, the actor celebrates with his parents. While he is now a much active member of social media, he recently shared a selfie with his mom as he was delighted to travel with her after three years.

Taking to his Instagram stories, R Madhavan recently shared a selfie with his mom. Madhavan, dressed in a blue hoodie, can be seen sharing a smile with her mother as he was clicking the selfie. He had his blue glasses on while his mother sported a purple and yellow saree. Sharing the adorable selfie, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, "When Amma agrees to travel with you after 3 years." He also added a series of red heart emojis.

R Madhavan often shares photos with his parents via Instagram. On his mother's birthday, the actor shared a picture of his mom and penned a heartfelt note for her. In his note, he called his mother the most positive person he knows. The actor also mentioned he spent the entire 2020 lockdown with his parents and got to learn a lot from her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the strongest, kindest and most positive person I know ...I have learnt so much more from you during this lockdown that in some way I am glad it happened. Love you Amma.. like I can never express .. Thank god for you."

R Madhavan's upcoming shows and films

R Madhavan is set to return to the digital platform after his 2018 Amazon Prive Video series Breathe. The actor will soon star in the upcoming Netflix show Decoupled, alongside Surveen Chawla. The show's plot will revolve around a married couple, who decides to live together for their child even after falling out of love. They lay down a set of rules and enter into an open marriage. The comedy drama will begin streaming on Netflix on December 17.

On the other hand, Madhavan is also gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will follow the real-life story of Nambi Narayan, a former ISRO scientist, who was accused of espionage. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy