The Story Of Laxmi Agarwal, An Acid Attack Survivor And Inspiration Behind 'Chhapaak'

Laxmi Agarwal is a 28-year-old an acid attack survivor who belongs to India. Laxmi was only fifteen years old when she became the victim of an acid attack for having refused to marry a thirty-two-year-old man, Nadeem Khan aka Guddu.

The story of Laxmi Agarwal is being adapted to a Bollywood movie called Chhapaak. It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. Here are more details about Laxmi Agarwal.

Read | Deepika Padukone And Laxmi Agarwal Are Vision In White As They Pose For A Cover;

Details about Laxmi Agarwal

Laxmi Agarwal belongs to New Delhi. She belongs to a middle-class family. She took to her Instagram account and had posted a picture and a video of herself before she was attacked. Here are the posts.

Laxmi has opened up to a leading media portal about her journey and struggles she went through. She revealed that she has a diploma in Vocational Training at the National Institute of Open Schooling, Delhi. Laxmi further added that one day when she was standing in front of a mirror, she decided to embrace herself and removed the dupatta she would always use to cover her face.

She also added that she thought to herself what is the use of doing a beautification and tailoring course if she had to cover her own face all the time? Ever since that day, she started walking freely.

'PIL Laxmi Agarwal'

Laxmi Agarwal received the Women Courage Award by Michelle Obama in the year 2014. She is a motivational speaker on an international level and has been credited for filing a PIL in the Supreme Court of India to make changes in the law dealing with this crime.

She had also pleaded for a total ban on the sale of acid, citing an increasing number of incidents of such attacks on women across the country. She led various movements to create awareness about acid attacks and has campaigned to ban the sale of acid entirely.

Read | Deepika Padukone's Picture With Laxmi Agarwal's Daughter Pihu Has Fans Gushing

The story of Laxmi Agarwal is inspiring, not only for acid attack survivors but also the general public. She has always questioned the beauty standards set by society and has made the public more sensitive towards people who are victims of such heinous crimes. Laxmi also brought into perspective the evils of society and the importance of inner beauty.

Laxmi Agarwal's daughter

Laxmi Agarwal was blessed with a daughter in the year 2015. She shares many photographs with her daughter on Instagram. Her daughter is called Pihu.

Read | Laxmi Agarwal Talks About Raising Awareness Against Acid Attacks

Read | Laxmi Agarwal Dreams Of Becoming A Singer On Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.