Laxmi Agarwal Dreams Of Becoming A Singer On Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol

Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor, has inspired Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Chhapaak. Laxmi recently revealed that her dream was to become a singer and participate in the reality TV show, Indian Idol. During the promotions of Chhapaak on the current season of Indian Idol where Laxmi turned up along with Deepika Padukone, who plays Laxmi’s character in the film, Laxmi said that she had left her home to participate in Indian Idol because it was her dream to come and sing on the stage. But, the unfortunate event (the acid attack) delayed her dream. However, even today, her dream is still alive, and thanks to the movie promotions and the love of all her well-wishers, Laxmi could grace the Indian Idol stage.

Alos read | Deepika Padukone Consoles Laxmi Agarwal As She Tears Up Hearing Chhapaak Title Song

Also read | Laxmi Agarwal Shakes A Leg On Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheeme' Song

As for Deepika, she has had a roller-coaster ride in Bollywood. Right from being the Shanti Priya in Om Shaanti Om, to playing Malti in Chhapaak, a woman who rises from the ashes just like a phoenix right after facing an acid attack; Deepika has essayed a variety of roles on the big screen. Today, she is one of the most established actors in the industry.

Also read | Laxmi Agarwal's Cheerful Videos Are The Perfect Medicine To Mid-week Blues

About the film

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and Deepika Padukone has also worked as a producer for the film. The film will also star Vikrant Massey who will play the role of Amol, who is based on Laxmi's real-life husband. In an interview with a media portal, Deepika Padukone revealed that Chhapaak might be the most difficult film she has ever done. While the role itself was hard-hitting, and she struggled during the makeup for the movie due to the prosthetics on her face.

Also read | Laxmi Agarwal Rubbishes Reports Of Being Paid Only Rs 13 Lakhs For 'Chhappak'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.