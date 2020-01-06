Deepika Padukone And Laxmi Agarwal Are Vision In White As They Pose For A Cover; See Pic

Actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. The two recently starred on a magazine cover looking extremely beautiful as they donned lovely white outfits. Deepika shared the post on her Instagram handle.

Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal are seen having a fun time and they are all giggles in the video. The two are called 'survivors, fighters, and winners' on the magazine cover. It clearly seems that the ladies have achieved it all. Check out the post here:

Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree as she is seen on various platforms promoting the film. Deepika is being accompanied by Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film is based on.

Recently, they went on to promote their film on Indian Idol, where Laxmi Agarwal went on to reveal her dream. Laxmi said that she had left her home to participate in Indian Idol because it was her dream to come and sing on the stage. But, the unfortunate event (the acid attack) delayed her dream. However, even today, her dream is still alive, and thanks to the movie promotions and the love of all her well-wishers, Laxmi could grace the Indian Idol stage.

About the film

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and Deepika Padukone has also worked as a producer for the film. The film will also star Vikrant Massey who will play the role of Amol, who is based on Laxmi Agarwal's real-life husband.

In an interview with a media portal, Deepika Padukone revealed that Chhapaak might be the most difficult film she has ever done. While the role itself was hard-hitting, and she struggled during the makeup for the movie due to the prosthetics on her face.

