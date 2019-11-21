These Photos Of Aditya Roy Kapur Prove That The Actor's Fashion Game Is On Point

Aditya Roy Kapur recently celebrated his 34th birthday on November 16, 2019. The dapper actor received lots of wishes from his friends in Bollywood. Aditya is known for his stellar performances in movies like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Fitoor. The actor is a huge style icon, and he has proved it time and again. The star has a humongous fan following on social media, with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone. Take a look at some of the striking photos of the fashionable actor.

Aditya in Malang

On his birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur shared a glimpse of his upcoming film Malang opposite Disha Patani. Aditya was last seen in Dharma Production's ambitious venture Kalank. The film failed to create magic on screen and the box-office as well. However, Aditya Roy Kapur's performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience. In the photo, Aditya is looking uber-cool in his casual cargos and black shades

Aditya Roy Kapur in a traditional outfit

Aditya Roy Kapur simply looks breathtaking in this traditional wine and black outfit. To complete his look, he opted for a pair of funky sunglasses and a pair of suede loafers.

The breezy casual look

In this post, shared by Aditya Roy Kapur on his official Instagram account, the Guzaarish actor looks uber cool. He went for a completely casual look with a blue t-shirt, funnel shirt, and a pair of mildly distressed denim. On the work front, Aditya will be next seen in Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhat.

