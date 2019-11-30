THIS Actor Says That Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are 'good Parents To Have'

Actor Sahil Salathia who is playing Shamsher Bahadur (brave son of Bajirao and Mastani & the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau) in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat spoke to a leading tabloid about how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are great parents to have. "It’s a different filmmaker (Bhansali), a different vision, but they (Deepika and Ranveer) are definitely good parents to have, being exceptionally talented and stunning. So it’s flattering," Sahil was quoted.

Talking about his character in Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat', he said: "He was the son of Bajirao and Mastani and is well etched in people’s mind, but in our film you will see his contribution to the third battle of Panipat," Sahil told Mumbai Mirror. For those unaware, Sahil Salathia made his acting debut as the main lead with Ashutosh Gowariker's show Everest.

About the film

Director Ashutosh Gowariker said he doesn't mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial "Panipat" and "Bajirao Mastani" as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus was a well-made film. "Panipat" chronicles the third Battle of Panipat in 1761 fought between the Marathas, under the leadership of Sadashivrao Bhau, and invading Afghan army, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor stars as Sadashivrao and Sanjay Dutt plays Ahmad Shah in the film, scheduled to be released on December 6.

"As an audience, we tend to compare it with the previous hit film. It is good. In our film, Sadashivrao Bhau is the next generation of Bajirao. It is the story 20 years later. So maybe the house, 'Shanichar Vada', the clothes may remain and look same. If comparison is there, it is good as Bajirao Mastani' was a good film," Gowariker told reporters

Panipat will also feature Heropanti actor Kriti Sanon along with an ensemble cast of actors Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. The film is based on the events that led to the infamous third battle of Panipat and is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar.

