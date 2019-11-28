Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Is Overwhelmingly Grateful For The Chance To Play Sadashiv Rao Bhau

Panipat is gearing up for its release on December 6 and the actors are promoting the movie in full swing. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who will be seen portraying the characters of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai respectively in the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial have been actively sharing tidbits about their upcoming movie on their social media accounts from time to time. Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun Kapoor recently posted a still from the movie and candidly captioned the photo with a message about the film.

The Ishaqzaade actor expressed gratitude for getting a chance to play the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau whose strength, valour and resilience, he revealed, is highlighted in the film Panipat. Arjun Kapoor said that he eagerly anticipates the release of the film and that it is a must-watch for the audience. This is the first time that the actor will be seen in a period drama which focuses on an important chapter of Indian history.

Panipat will also feature Heropanti actor Kriti Sanon along with an ensemble cast of actors Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. The film is based on the events that led to the infamous third battle of Panipat and is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

After the debacle of Prabhat Kumar's India's Most Wanted which released earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor's next film Panipat is definitely something to look out for. The film has already generated a buzz online with its action-packed trailer. After Panipat, Arjun Kapoor is scheduled to feature in Dibakar Banerjee's black comedy thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the upcoming year.

