Vicky Kaushal Reveales This Was His Most Challenging Movie Till Date

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back.

In the current situation, when the entire world is under lockdown due to a pandemic, Vicky Kaushal decided to lighten the mood of the fans. Recently, during this quarantine days, Vicky Kaushal did a "Ask Me Anything" segment on his Instagram where he was asked about many interesting things by his fans. During this activity, Vicky Kaushal revealed that THIS was the most challenging movie for him till date. Read ahead to know more.

Vicky Kaushal’s most challenging movie till date

A fan asked Vicky Kaushal about his most challenging movie till date. The actor replied with the poster of Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui played lead characters in the film.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a neo-noir psychological thriller film. Nawazuddin played the character of the psycho killer and Vicky played the sane police officer. Vicky Kaushal was lauded for his performance as ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu in the movie.

Vicky’s best scenes from Raman Raghav 2.0

ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu stands as a police officer to investigate Raman (Nawazudding Siddiqui). He helps Raman light a cigarette to gain his trust. After listening to his story, Raghavan tells his subordinates what he thinks is right and wrong.

Raghavan gets into an argument with his girlfriend Smrutika ‘Simi’ Naidu (Sobhita Dhulipala). He starts to get angry and removes his gun as Simi says that he has also killed three children by telling her to abort. He then gets stressed by his behaviour and cries alone in the bathroom. Vicky Kaushal’s act in the scene made many emotional as well as angry.

