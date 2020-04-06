Kapil Sharma Or Vicky Kaushal: Whose Blazer Looks Inspires You The Most?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most brilliant actors of Bollywood, who enjoys a huge fan base. Vicky never fails to impress and keep his fans intrigued with his stylish looks, acting and choices of movies. He has achieved great success in a very short period.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is a popular Indian television personality. The actor-comedian has featured in a couple of Bollywood movies too. But he is majorly known for his hilarious family program — The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now, let’s take a look at Kapil Sharma and Vicky Kaushal's blazer looks and decide who rocked it better.

Also read | Kapil Sharma's These Social Media Posts Have The Best Captions

Kapil Sharma or Vicky Kaushal: who donned the blazer looks it better?

Vicky Kaushal looks amazing in blue and pink blazer which he had worn when he won at an award function. Kapil Sharma looked dapper in a stylish black blazer which he wore while hosting a show at Dubai.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @kapilsharma

Also read | Kapil Sharma Celebrates Birthday With Family, Shares His Big Birthday Resolution

In these pictures, Vicky Kaushal and Kapil Sharma stun in a yellow blazer look. Vicky is wearing a pair of blue denims, white t-shirt and yellow blazer paired with white sneakers. Whereas, Kapil stunned in blue denim jeans, black t-shirt, yellow blazer and blue and yellow coloured pair of sneakers.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @kapilsharma

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Can Cook Only These Three Things; Know What They Are Here!

In these pictures, Vicky Kaushal and Kapil Sharma are donning similar looks. The Bhoot actor is wearing a black blazer over a black t-shirt and stylish sunglasses. While Kapil donned black blazer along with a blue t-shirt, black jeans.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @kapilsharma

Vicky Kaushal stuns in this striped fancy black blazer at an award function. Kapil Sharma looks amazing in the striped blue blazer suit which he wore for his show.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @kapilsharma

Also read | Being A True Mumbaikar, Vicky Kaushal Revealed He Enjoy's This Dance Form The Most

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.