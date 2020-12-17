'This Cake Is For You': Vidyut Jammwal Shares Video To Thank Fans For Birthday Wishes

Actor Vidyut Jammwal who recently celebrated his birthday on December 10, took to Instagram to share a video and dedicated a video message for all his fans. In the video message, the actor dedicated his birthday celebrations to all the Jammwalions and thanked them for their support and love for him. In the video, he can be seen sitting with a cake with a video playing behind him on a white screen where the actor can be seen speaking about his journey to a glitzy world. The video starts with the actor thanking all the fans for their immense love and contribution in making him a star today.

Vidyut Jammwal showers love on his fans

“It's time to celebrate this day with all the Jammwalions. So this moment is between you and me. Jammwalions I love you This cake is for you. Jammwalions happy birthday. Thank you for making it so special for me. I have been going through these videos and I have been going through everything that I have received. So I just wanted to say thank you.” Following the ritual of making a wish before cutting the cake, the actor said, “I wish that every Jammwalion is always successful always happy, healthy, fit and make everyone around them very proud.” Using his technique of martial arts, the actor blew the candles in style and then started eating the cake while wishing all his fans. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Jammwalions, This is for you.”

Read: Vidyut Jammwal Surprises With 'Kalari Chikitsa' Video On Birthday; Check Out

Read: Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday: When He Stunned Fans With His Stunts & Looks In 'Khuda Haafiz'



Seeing this beautiful gesture by the Commando 2 actor, his fans were quick enough to thank him for the beautiful gesture and for making them feel so special. One of the users wrote, “Thank you for sharing this moment with us!” Another user wrote, “We love you warrior,” A third die-heart fan of the actor wrote, “You are really amazing sir,” while another chimed in and wrote, “ou are the best sir.”



On his birthday, the actor shared a video on social media that surprised fans with the Kalari Chikitsa video. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while explaining the philosophy of Kalari Chikitsa and described it as balancing all the seven systems of the body to achieve alignment and to heal. The video was a surprise from the actor to all the fitness aspirants and his fans. Uploading the video on his YouTube handle, he wrote "Hello Jammwalion Family, I believe in the existence of a perfect being. As a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, I trust the healing systems of our body. Speaking to our organs and maintaining sync of our 7 healing systems will help us lead a perfectly functional life." (sic)

Read: Vidyut Jammwal Entering Into Training Mode Will Quash Your Monday Blues

Read: Vidyut Jammwal Shares Glimpse Of Third Eye Training, Aces Kalaripayattu Martial Arts Style

(Image credit: Vidyut Jammwal/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.