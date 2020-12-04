Vidyut Jammwal shares glimpse of third eye training, aces Kalaripayattu martial arts style

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who is known to ace any role with utmost ease recently shared a video where he can be seen doing incredible feats never-seen-before by using Kalaripayattu techniques. He dedicated this act to the traditional Indian martial arts. Jammwal's expertise in training comes from his decades of practice in Kalaripayattu.

Vidyut Jammwal showcases the third eye training

The actor shared the training video on his YouTube channel where his fans can see him engaged in third eye training while slicing vegetables using a sword and a shield. The video starts with Vidyut putting melting wax on his eyes and wrapping a piece of cloth around it. The Khuda Haafiz actor takes the sword and a shield and starts performing this extraordinary act. This marvelous feat can be achieved only after years of training and practicing art.

The actor spoke to Pinkvilla about the strenuous video and said that the evolution of an individual is a continuous process that needs to be honed with focus and regularity. According to the actor, the technique is useless when the mind is blind. This act requires an immense amount of concentration and training. Vidyut revealed that he had been training himself for this for a very long time and it was his dream to be successful in this act.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment under the video on YouTube while hailing the actor for performing such risky stunts. One of the users wrote, “Expect the Unexpected!” Another user wrote, “He is doing extraordinary, no one can do such thing.”m A third user chimed in and wrote, “We are lucky we have Vidyut Such an inspiration He is a gem.” Another user wrote, “A proud gem of India.”

Meanwhile, the actor who leaves no stone unturned to perform high octane action stunts sometime back shared a jaw-dropping video where he is seen rehearsing for his next film Commando 3's climax. The first two films in the franchise, fronted by Vidyut Jammwal, were released in 2013 and 2017. Vidyut fought for love in the first movie, while in the second he was against corruption. In the video, Vidyut is seen entering the car through the window and performing stunts with safety precautions intact. Commando 3 is about a mysterious man, who wants to incite war in India. In the trailer, Vidyut is seen in the role of Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is on a mission to nab Gulshan Devaiah, who plays an evil mastermind.

