Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday: When He Stunned Fans With His Stunts & Looks In 'Khuda Haafiz'

Vidyut Jammwal turned a year older on December 10. On his special day, a look back at the time when he left fans in awe of his chiselled physique and looks from his movie Khuda Haafiz, that released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. In the movie, Vidyut plays the role of Sameer, who decides to to to great lengths to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who was kidnapped by a group of affluent people after she landed at a new place, away from her home-town, in search of a job. Take a look at Vidyut's photos from the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz

In a BTS video shared by Vidyut, he was smeared in blood as there were many sequences in the movie in which he had to fight with the ugly men to rescue his lady love. Several men had beaten him up, but that did not deter him from moving ahead in his mission. He was heartbroken to see his wife in a state that he had never imagined. Talking about his charisma, a user on Twitter wrote, "Khuda Haafiz is a must-watch. Balanced script, storyline, acting. All characters are shown well and they did well. Vidyut Jammwal brother, Amazing work done whether acting or action. Superb movie." Many took to Twitter and penned positive reviews about his looks and action sequences in the film.

Before the film released, Disney+Hotstar launched an announcement event to reveal the first look posters of seven films with stars like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, hosted by Varun Dhawan. However, Vidyut was not invited for the event and his movie was also not mentioned. Sharing his views on not having his movie mentioned on the list, Vidyut wrote, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation." He added that the rest of the two films received no invitation or intimation. "It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES," he tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Acharya’ Director Kortala Siva Makes A Detailed Shoot Schedule For Chiranjeevi Starrer

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz movie also stars Annu Kapoor. Vidyut has several outings in the pipeline. He was also seen in the film, Yaara, alongside Amit Sadh.

Also Read | 'Sundara Manamadhe Bharali' Shooting Location: Know Where The Marathi Show Is Filmed

Vidyut Jammwal's birthday

As the actor turned 40 on Thursday, fans took to Twitter to pen sweet wishes for him. "To my favourite hero. Happy birthday in advance. From a little Jammwalion," read a tweet. Many shared his portraits and wished him on his birthday.

Also Read | VJ Chitra's Last IG Story Was An All-smiles Video From Show Sets, Hours Before Her Demise

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal shares a glimpse of third eye training, aces Kalaripayattu martial arts style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.