Vidyut Jammwal Entering Into Training Mode Will Quash Your Monday Blues

Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram in order to release a picture of himself running on his Instagram handle. The actor, who was last seen in Khuda Haafiz, coupled his image with a witty caption, as one has come to expect out of him. In the image that can be found below, one can see that Jammwal is running towards the camera. If one would look closely towards Jammwal's right leg, one will see that he is being chased by a pup.

Here is that image

(Source: Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram)

Additionally, the actor quite recently filmed and released a new video on his growing YouTube channel. The latest addition to Vidyut Jammwal's videos has him talking about the strengthening of tendons and ligaments which act as adhesives for the bones and the muscles. The informational video that can be found below has him working out in a manner that is supposed to favour one's tendons and ligaments in a positive way.

Here is that video

Vidyut Jammwal's fitness YouTube channel has grown to approximately 1.02 million subscribers strong as of this writing. The actor started his YouTube channel back in June of this year, right around the time when the country has begun reopening for the general public, one phase at a time. His YouTube channel comprises of Vidyut Jammwal's fitness videos, behind-the-scenes features from his films and conversations with celebrities.

Here is another one of Vidyut Jammwal's videos:

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram:

Talking about Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram following and posts, the actor, as of this writing, has 5.4 million followers on Instagram and has posted around 399 photos and videos on his handle. A majority of his photos and videos have him inspiring his fans and followers in multiple ways. Every now and then, the Khuda Haafiz actor would couple his post with inspirational captions. One such example can be found below.

On the work front, Jammwal was last seen in Khuda Haafiz, a romantic drama/thriller that is directed by Faruk Kabir. The film feature Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

