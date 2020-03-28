'This Could Be A Potential Bio-war', Says Kangana Ranaut As She Talks About Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak has been wreaking havoc globally. Amid COVID-19 scare, PM Narendra Modi called for a complete nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days.

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Manali, her hometown spoke about the ongoing situation in a recent interview.

Since everything is under lockdown, the film industry has also been affected too by the coronavirus. When asked about how the industry is trying to help their daily wage workers to cope up with the loss here is what she said, "We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for the economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being and this could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other's economies. We have to reflect as to where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness."

She further added, "If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one."

Kangana Ranaut says money is not everything in life; Watch video here

When asked about the losses she faced on the personal front with her films delayed Kangana said, “Right now we only exist as people here. I’ve stopped to see myself as an actor and like I said we should be ready for almost anything, we should be prepared to rise above individual concerns. So my films are also like everything else it’s just stuck and I don’t know where we will land it depends on when we come out of it. That is the reason I want more people to understand the seriousness of the situation. Right now individual gain or loss is not my concern.”

Kangana Ranaut urges fans to connect to self; shares health tips to keep spirits high

Kangana Ranaut suggests books to read for a productive quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.