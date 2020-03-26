Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Connect To Self; Shares Health Tips To Keep Spirits High

Many countries across the world including India has imposed a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. During this global pandemic, Kangana Ranaut has decided to spread some positivity along with some awareness.

The 33-year-old actor through a video has urged her fans to utilize this time to know oneself better. Kangana Ranaut wants her fans to spend more time with their own thoughts and ideas. Kangana Ranaut has also asked her fans to not take this quarantine or lockdown in a negative way but to think positively over it.

The two videos were shared on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. From the video, she also sent her wishes to her fans and the viewers on the festival. Kangana Ranaut also shared some health tips in the video. She also added that she will be fasting during the Navratri along with her sister Rangoli Chandel. Kangana Ranaut further mentioned that people need to focus on their Chakras to navigate their positive energies towards themselves.

Kangana Ranaut also focussed on the need to practise Kapalbharti Aasan for at least 10 to 15 times every day. She also added that it is beneficial to chant 'Om' for some time which is followed by Anulom Vilom. Kangana Ranaut has also asked her fans to sit quietly and close their eyes for some time in order to feel the positive energies within them. Further, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how people were only watching movies and series on the OTT platforms. She advised her fans to start reading books as it will enhance their knowledge.

Watch the videos below

We are sharing our Navratri routine here.... do watch 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Jklko6OHn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

Here’s 2nd Navratris Video, please watch 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/0GWSWhUAP3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The biographical film is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the late politician and film actor. The film Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay and is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2020.

