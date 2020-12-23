'This Day Last Year': Aditya Dhar Recalls Winning National Award For 'Uri', Shares Old Pic

Its been almost a year since the much-appreciated film Uri: The Surgical Strike that had created a fan base because of its storyline, received National Awards. Director Aditya Dhar who was the vision behind the whole concept, shared a beautiful throwback memory while recalling the “greatest day of his life.” He re-shared a throwback post on his Instagram story that was penned by him when the team members had received National Awards. In the picture, he can be seen flaunting the medal and certificate with the leading man of the film Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram story.

Aditya Dhar celebrates one year of National Awards

While captioning the story, the director who felt nostalgic while recalling this day last year wrote, “Can’t believe it's already been a year. Today’s day but, last year!! Greatest Day of my life.” The post that was penned by Aditya Dhar on December 25, 2019, had scores of pictures after the event where the film’s team can be seen posing with their prized possessions. In the first picture, Aditya can be seen smiling and posing with his parents while the rest showed him posing with Vicky Kaushal and the entire team outside Rashtrapati Bhawan. While celebrating the moment, he had penned a lengthy heart-warming note recalling his theatre journey till the time he made his first film which won him a National Award. He had thanked all the people who were associated with him and who helped in shaping his career.

“Kuch Yaadein zindagi bhar ke liye!! Thank you for my home, Mom-Dad-Jimmy, my entire family, Sapna-Alankar Theatre, friends, colleagues, school, college, teachers, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kashmir, Kashmiris, Lajpat Nagar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shahrukh, Aamir, Hrishikesh Mukharjee, Prakash Mehra, Sholay, Karma, Hero, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye (Funny Story), Sadma, Shiva, Hum, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dil Chahta Hai, R.D. Burman, AR Rehman, Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Vividh Bharti, Doordarshan, VCR, Cable network, Delhi Music Theatre, NSD, Mandi House, Delhi University, Radio City, Film Industry, Team URI, Tulsea Managment, Hype PR, Vicky, Yami, Ronnie, Sonia, Kirti, Mohit, Paresh Ji, Mitesh, Aditya, Sha, Shiv, Rohit, Bishu Da, Stephan, Anurag, Priya, Chaitanya, Raghav, Mithun, Supro, Aarsh, Ayush, RSVP and last but definitely not the least My Army and My Country! All of you made URI happen!! This medal belongs to all of you!! Thank you for the most amazing journey called life.,” (sic) he wrote then.



Apart from Best Director and Best Actor, the film also bagged awards for Best Background Music and Best Sound Design. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. Vicky got the Best Actor for the film and shared it with Ayushmann Khurrana, who won it for Andhadhun.

