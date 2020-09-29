This Day That Years Sept 29: Kevin Spacey Sued, Vicky Kaushal's 'URI' Revelation & More

The entertainment industry has been known to make major headlines throughout the years. However, some of these headlines often spike public interest from time to time. Some similar stories have been listed below. Read to know about 'This Day That Year' on September 29, 2020, in 2018 and 2019.

1) Tanushree Dutta spoke up (2018)

Back in 2018, Tanushree Dutta had come forward and accused Nana Patekar of harassment. The actor had given many public interviews and arranged press meetings at the time to get her voice heard loud and clear. In one such interview, Tanushree Dutta had stated that she wanted to speak up about the same as it would give encouragement to younger girls to speak up.

2) Kevin Spacey sued by masseur (2018)

Kevin Spacey, a once-prominent stars in Hollywood has somewhat disappeared from the industry altogether. Back in 2018, a masseur had accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment. The actor was charged with sexual battery, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and sexual assault.

3) Arjun Kapoor opened up on 'Kabir Singh' (2019)

While Kabir Singh turned out to be the biggest hit in Shahid Kapoor's career, the rights of the film were initially brought by keeping Arjun Kapoor in mind, he told in an interview with The Hindu. However, director Sandeep Vanga had already set his mind on Shahid to play the role. Sandeep had already committed to casting Shahis and wished to stick to his words which were commendable, according to Kapoor.

4) Vicky Kaushal almost turned down Uri, the film (2019)

Vicky Kaushal became a household name with the film Uri but the actor had almost declined it. The actor was shooting for Raazi back when he was offered the film and was not in the correct headspace to get in the character. However, Vicky's dad ended up reading the script and asked him to have another look at it. He later read the script again and gave the film a green light.

5) Pretty Little Liars spin-off cancelled (2019)

Pretty Little Liars may have been a successful TV series but its spin-off was not the same. The spin-off was cancelled by the network after just one season. It is not sure why the show was pulled off the screen but it did not impress the long time fans by a long shot.

