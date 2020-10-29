YouTuber Aisha Ahmed Wishes Mom and 'Uri' Actor Rukhsar Rehman On 45th Birthday

Bollywood actor Rukhsar Rehman’s daughter Aisha Ahmed wished her mother on the occasion of her birthday. She took to social media and shared an adorable picture through her official Instagram handle. It features the young girl holding a bouquet of pink flowers while planting a kiss on her mother’s cheek. Besides wishing her, she also penned a heartfelt message for Rukhsar Rehman. Take a look at Aisha Ahmed’s photo:

Aisha Ahmed wishes her mother Rukhsar Rehman on her 45th birthday

Actor Aisha Ahmed took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of herself with Rukhsar Rehman through her official account on October 29, 2020, Thursday on the stories section. She also wished her mother on the occasion of her 45th birthday with a heartfelt note alongside the photo. In the blurry selfie, Aisha Ahmed is planting a kiss on her mom’s cheeks. She has also grabbed a bouquet of large pink flowers in one hand while leaning towards Rukhsar Rehman with closed eyes. Meanwhile, the latter, who is looking gorgeous in her no-makeup look, is making a pout for daughter.

Alongside the description in her Instagram story, Aisha Ahmed has wished her mother on her 45th birthday. Apart from the greeting, she has also expressed Rukhsar Rehman’s value in her life. The actor penned, “Happy Birthday Rukhsar Rehman. It all begins and ends at you. Yea, just that.” Check out Aisha Ahmed’s recent story on the photo-sharing platform:

Rukhsar Rehman's films

On the work front, Aisha Ahmed has appeared in various television commercials and web shows like Adulting. She has also worked in Bollywood movie Tum Bin 2, which was her debut flick. Meanwhile, her mother Rukhsar Rehman has been a part of several television shows and movies like God Tussi Great Ho and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, to name a few. Recently, she played pivotal roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Body, and web series The Gone Game, which premiered on Voot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

